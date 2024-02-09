Cross-border infrastructure development will fast-track regional integration – President

Lincoln Towindo in MAUN, Botswana

THE development of cross-border infrastructure within SADC will help fast-track regional integration and anchor trade and investment, which are key for robust economic development.

This was said by President Mnangagwa here on Friday while officially opening the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission Summit at Maun Lodge.

The President highlighted two specific projects – the Plumtree-Ramokgwebana One-Stop Border Post and the Ponta Techobanine Railway Line – as key pillars of development that hold immense potential to unlock economic growth, create jobs and improve livelihoods.

The proposed Plumtree-Ramokgwebana One-Stop Border Post aims to streamline customs and immigration procedures at the two countries’ shared border, reducing transit times and associated costs for businesses.

On the other hand, the Ponta Techobanine Railway Line will connect eastern Botswana to Mozambique’s ports, providing an alternative trade route for both countries and boosting regional connectivity.

“The unrestricted movement of our citizens, as well as goods and services, is an essential cog to stronger economic cooperation,” he said.

“In this spirit, the establishment of the one-stop border posts should be expedited. The development of cross-border infrastructure projects to increase our economic efficiencies and competitiveness must be pursued with greater vigour and confidence.”

He added: “The proposed railway line between Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique (known as the Ponta Techobanine Inter-Regional Heavy Haul Railway Project) is highly anticipated for greater rail connectivity in the region.”