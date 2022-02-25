Cross border bus armed robber arrested

Crime Reporter

One of the suspected armed robbers who was part of a three-man gang that recently robbed 66 passengers of R167 050 and $7 367 aboard a cross border MBT bus to South Africa along the Harare-Masvingo Highway has been arrested after committing another serious crime in Beitbridge on Wednesday night.

The suspect is part of a gang that was arrested on Wednesday in Beitbridge for attempted murder during an armed robbery that occurred in Zezani, Beitbridge.

They are Brighton Marange (30) and his two accomplices—Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19).

The three are alleged to have raided a family in Beitbridge where they shot two of the occupants during the robbery before fleeing from the scene. They were later arrested following investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“The suspects who were armed with Knobkerries and a pistol allegedly attacked a family in a robbery attempt and shot two complainants before fleeing the scene after one of the victims charged towards them. A CPVENA ZASTAVA pistol and a black hunter’s torch were recovered from the suspects’ Honda Fit vehicle.

“One of the suspects is being linked to a robbery case in which a South African bound MBT bus was robbed at the 60km peg along Masvingo- Beitbridge Road recently,” he said.

Some 66 passengers aboard a cross border MBT bus to South Africa were recently robbed of R167 050 and $7 367 after three armed robbers who had pretended to be genuine passengers, drew out pistols and started shooting at passengers and at the roof of the bus while ordering the bus driver to stop.

The incident occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Highway near Mvuma around 11pm.

The bus driver, Mr Lazarus Mungadzi (46) and three passengers were injured.

One female passenger was shot in the chest and seriously injured.