Croco Motors donates to Harare Children’s Home

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Automotive company Croco Motors, has donated blankets to Harare Children’s Home following a fire, which destroyed one of their hostels three weeks ago.

The tragic incident left 80 children without a place to call home and some corporates have come to the rescue of the children’s home through various donations.

Ms Tashinga Gomera, group head of marketing said the company was actively exploring additional avenues to extend support and assistance to vulnerable children.

“We are thrilled to have made a positive impact in the lives of many through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, “Truckloads of Happiness”, she said.

“Our goal is to spread joy and happiness to those who need it most, and we are proud to have achieved that through this donation. We believe that it is our responsibility as a company to give back to the community. We will continue to do so in the future.

“At this time, Croco Motors wishes to extend a heartfelt call to individuals and organisations alike, urging them to join hands and contribute in any way possible to help rebuild and rejuvenate the burnt-down hostel, as well as other areas that require immediate attention. The company firmly believes that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected.”

She said it was worth noting that the donation was not their first endeavour undertaken in their commitment to giving back.

“Recently, we successfully executed a blanket donation drive at Jairos Jiri, further solidifying their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need.”