Croc attack survivor back in hospital

Alexander Chimedza who survived a crocodile attack has been readmitted in hospital after doctors discovered a tooth lodged in his leg causing it to swell.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Alexander Chimedza went for a review in Zambia on March 17 and was immediately readmitted after doctors discovered that his right leg was swelling and accumulating puss.

A relative, who spoke to The Herald, said Chimedza remains admitted at Mutenderi Hospital.

“The doctors discovered that a crocodile tooth was lodged in his leg and was causing it to swell and produce puss,” said the relative only identified as Benevolence.

“As for when he will be discharged, I cannot say because money is needed for some of the procedures and the cumulative bill for his stay in hospital. We are yet to get the exact figures.”

Chimedza survived a horrific attack by crocodiles at the Nyamhunga 1 Sewer Ponds. He has so far undergone four operations including repair of a torn Achilles tendon and skin grafting.

Following coverage of the story by The Herald, a well-wisher, businesswoman Stephanie Yang, donated a wheelchair.

Chimedza had indicated that having a wheelchair would relieve pressure on his wife who is now responsible for his every needs.