Criminals sending fake police statements warned

Crime Reporter

Police have launched intensive investigations and a manhunt for criminals doctoring and sending fake statements about security, social and political matters.

Some of them recently sent a message alleging that the Zimbabwe Republic Police was preparing for fresh elections while the other one was in regard with the SADC Election Observer Mission.

Other fake statements being manufactured and circulated relate to criminal, social and political matters

Police have however denied issuing any statements on such matters.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have since launched investigations into these cases with a view of bringing the culprits to book.

“The ZRP reiterates that the police have not issued any statement with regards to the SADC SEOM (SADC Election Observer Mission) Final Report as alleged by criminals on the social media platforms, especially WhatsApp. Above all, the Police has not issued any press statement on the country’s Presidium in relation to either criminal, social or political matters. Any statement purported to be from ZRP is therefore false and malicious,” he said.

This week, police also dismissed as false, a press statement circulating social media and believed to have been created by criminals alleging that police were preparing for fresh elections in the country.

According to the police, they were not preparing for any fresh elections in the country and the public has been urged to focus on developmental issues.

Investigations have so far revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses as fake and doctored press statement issued by a criminal on alleged security situation in the country. The fake statement is dated 16 October 2023. The police dismiss this fake or false statement with the contempt it deserves.

“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not preparing for fresh elections. Inquiries have revealed that the fake press statement was photoshopped, edited and endorsed with fake details for political reasons. The Police urges the public to focus on the development of the country and avoid using social media to commit criminal offences under the guise of political activism,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the law will take its course on these criminal elements who want to promote anarchy in the country.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting investigations with a view of arresting this criminal syndicate which issued the false and fake press statement in the name of the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.