Crime watch . . .

Crime watch . . . Suspected fraudster Shepherd Katuruza appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court last Friday facing charges of selling non-existent residential and commercial stands. He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again this morning. — Picture by Lee Maidza.

  Politburo meets

    Politburo meets

    Herald Reporter ZANU PF will hold a Politburo meeting today, the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said last night. In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said: “The Secretary General Cde Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on […]

