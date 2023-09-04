Cricket world mourns Heath Streak

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe cricket star Heath Streak has died at the age of 49 after a battle with colon and liver cancer, his family have confirmed.

Heath’s wife Nadine shared the tragic news on social media, saying their souls would be “joined for eternity.”

His passing comes days after false reports claimed the former Zimbabwe captain had passed – which he reportedly said had left him “very hurt”. He had been receiving treatment for stage-four colon and liver cancer in South Africa.

Grieving Nadine said on Facebook: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.” Family spokesperson John Rennie, a former Zimbabwe player, said funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Streak is survived by wife of 29 years, Nadine, and four children.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani hailed Streak as a true legend who made immense contributions to the game of cricket.

“This is a very sad day for Zimbabwe and a sad day for cricket as we, on the one hand, mourn the demise of a true great of our beautiful game and, on the other, celebrate the greatness of what Heath gave us: he played with passion, spirit and was nothing less than an inspirational figure who raised our flag high and touched lives within the sport and beyond.

“On behalf of the ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff, I would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to Heath’s loving wife, Nadine, his family, friends and the entire cricket fraternity on the loss of the icon.”

Zimbabwe’s Cricket Team posted: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former Captain Heath Streak. “His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Streak stepped back from the spotlight in recent years after his retirement in 2005 following an illustrious cricketing career.

The ex-fast bowler was regarded as one of his country’s best sportsmen.

He captained his team between 2000 and 2004, playing 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe.

Streak had 4,933 international runs and 445 wickets under his belt.

Last month, he was the victim of a death hoax after many erroneously posted he had passed. The cricket legend said he was “very upset and hurt” by the rumours of his sudden passing that swept the internet.

His former teammate Henry Olonga mistakenly shared condolences online, forcing the cricket legend to address the false claims.

Streak’s legacy was somewhat tarnished in 2021 after he was banned from cricket for eight years after admitting to various breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

He accepted five charges in relation to his coaching career that he embarked on following his retirement.

Streak accepted the ban, which expired in 2029, but denied the allegations of match-fixing.

However, he later said he was not involved in any attempts to fix matches, but admitted to disclosing inside information pertaining to international matches.

As such, he was serving his ban at the time of his death. Streak would have been 57 at the time the ban ended and had expressed doubts on whether he would be able to return to having a role in the game.

He was understood to be considering appealing the length of his ban before he took ill.

His academy continues to run and was renamed the Zimbabwe Youth Academy when Streak had to resign last year. He spent his final months fishing and tending to the family farm. On the international scene, England announced they were wearing black armbands in the third ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham yesterday in honour of the ex-Zimbabwe all-rounder.

“We will be wearing black armbands today to remember former Zimbabwe captain and coach, Heath Streak, who has passed away “Our thoughts are with all of his friends and family during this difficult time,” said ECB.

Former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and legend Sachin Tendulkar also paid condolences.

“Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak’s demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence,” said Tendulkar.

Sehwag was also devastated.

“Sad to hear the passing away of Heath Streak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe Cricket in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and very competitive. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Sehwag.

Singh, an enigmatic spinner on his day, also paid respects to a former opponent.

“Heath Streak was not only a great cricketer but a fabulous gentleman also. With his demise and that too at such a young age, cricket world has lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. May his pious soul rest in peace,” said Singh.

Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, with whom Streak had a coaching role late in his career, wrote: “A sad day for the cricket fraternity. Rest in peace, Heath Streak.”

Streak was bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Previously, he had also served as bowling coach for Gujarat Lions franchise in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons.

The Scrum Rugby Magazine penned a moving ode summing up Streak’s last days.

“And yet other times, the great old umpire beyond the clouds, when the screams from the grim reaper are too loud, capitulates to the calls and gives you out. Before your next run. That you shall face no more another balls. That no more shall you dance on the crease. That thou hands shall caress no more that thick rugged thread that embroiders the ball that defined the sport you loved with all you heart and a little bit more. 49, all out.

It is after all. Death be not proud. Requiescat In Pace . . . . Heath Streak.” — Sports Reporter/ESPN CricInfo.