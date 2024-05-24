‘Cricket stadium to elevate Zim sporting profile’

Dr Chiwenga said the development represented a strategic investment into Zimbabwe’s future and raising the country’s profile on the global sporting stage.

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday said Zimbabwe was set to undergo a remarkable renaissance with a renewed focus on economic reforms and the creation of an investor-friendly environment.

He was speaking during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone by President Mnangagwa to mark the beginning of work on the construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls.

“This ceremony represents yet another bold step towards the attainment of Vision 2030 as pronounced by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. You will agree with me that the coming in of the Second Republic has made Zimbabwe undergo a remarkable renaissance with a renewed focus on economic reforms and the creation of an investor-friendly environment,” he said.

“Similarly, at the heart of this transformation lies the incredible potential of the tourism industry. Indeed, this is an exciting day not only for the Victoria Falls community but for the entire region as we take a major step forward in strengthening our position as a premier sports tourism destination.

“The stadium shall represent the strategic investment into the future; one that will not only elevate the profile of our country on the global sporting stage but also deliver tangible economic benefits for years to come.”

Dr Chiwenga said through the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s tourism sector is primed for growth as evidenced by the upgrading of infrastructure such as airports and roads countrywide.

To buttress this, he said new policies and incentives have been put in place to attract investment and spark entrepreneurial activities.

“As Government, we derive pride and joy that the President’s ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ policy is working and this development bears testimony to that. This project is indeed proof of the President’s developmental philosophy of spreading socio-economic development across the whole country leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga said the launch of the world-class cricket stadium is a key milestone achievement coming a week after President Mnangagwa launched the re-branded Hyatt Regency Hotel in Harare.

Between US$5 million and US$10 million will be invested mainly from grants from the International Cricket Council. The facility will be a multi-sports arena with several other five-star facilities thereby diversifying Victoria Falls’ economy.

In his vote of thanks, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said sports tourism was a growing phenomenon globally with tourists increasingly becoming interested in sporting activities during their visits.

“We are gratified that the proposed state-of-the-art cricket sporting facility to be constructed in the Masuwe SEZ will no doubt spur the fortunes of our economy. Zimbabwe is a nation on a sweep upwards and such a development is in line with our vision of becoming an upper middle-income society by the year 2030.

“We applaud the President for tirelessly working towards the expansion of sports tourism in Zimbabwe. This calls for us to ensure we have modern sporting facilities if we are to be competitive as a destination for tourists,” he said.

“This event takes place at a time when we are scheduled to host cricket games for the years 2026 and 2027 and I wish to wind up my vote of thanks by acknowledging members of the media fraternity and commend the media for telling the story of our nation,” he said.