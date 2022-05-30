Cricket Australia confirm Zim ODI series

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

AUSTRALIA have confirmed a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe to begin towards the end of August this year.

The white ball series will kick start a busy season for the Australians, who are also set to host New Zealand, West Indies and England in ODIs and T20I series before they welcome the rest of the world for the ICC T20 World Cup between October and November.

The marathon schedule will continue into the new year with more ODIs and Tests against England, West Indies and South Africa.

The OODI series against Zimbabwe is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which forms the qualifying format for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

The series had been postponed twice previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Men’s Dettol ODI Series Australia v Zimbabwe

Sunday Aug 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Wednesday Aug 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Saturday Sep 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville