Creatives preach peace after voting

Arts Reporter

Yesterday, Zimbabweans headed to polling stations to vote for their choice of candidates in the harmonised elections.

After months of urging their fans to vote in the 2023 election, musicians and socialites also put their X on the ballot at various polling stations.

And a number of them have posted photos of themselves on social media telling their fans that they had already completed their civic duty.

This year’s elections have seen many in the arts sector spending time on the ground and on social media highlighting the importance of voting and preaching peace.

The Herald Arts met some of the stars at different polling stations.

Below are some of their narratives:

Prosper Nengomasha (Comic Pastor) — comedian

I am happy that I have voted, my right, my choice. It was very peaceful and the process was easy to manoeuvre. I arrived mid-morning and checked for my name.

It didn’t take time and I was checked and given three ballot papers, Member of Parliament, President, and Councillor.

Vimbai Mukambi (commercial model)

I voted! Did you? I went to my polling station around 8am in Arcturus and the election officers were welcoming. It was very peaceful and was happy with the process. I came back from Dubai two weeks ago for business and of course to put my X. I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. Zimbabwe remains one of the best countries practising democracy.

Albert Nyathi (poet)

I voted in the morning at Westgate. It was a peaceful, quiet, and friendly atmosphere.

I am a regular voter. I want to thank Zimbabweans for the non-violent and peaceful environment witnessed today. I encourage and urge the nation to continue practising peace during this time. It is time to love one another and be friendly.

Jah Prayzah (musician)

The lanky singer voted in the morning and posted on social media with the caption song, “Basa Ndasiya Ndapedza”, before he left for his show in the United Kingdom scheduled for this weekend. He said had voted and it was a smooth process. The “Chiremerera” hitmaker was praised by his fans for doing the right thing, voting first before he left for his show.

Patson Chimbodza (Chipaz)

arts promoter

The process went smoothly. This is not my first time to vote. I am happy that this season people came out in numbers to cast their votes. I also believe there was more and enough awareness of the right to vote.

My message to the nation is “Your vote is your decision and let’s maintain peace, peace during and after the election. We are all one family we all belong to God. Let love lead the way.

Mechanic Manyeruke

(gospel musician)

I arrived at 9:30am in Chitungwiza, my home town. I checked my name and had no challenges. The experience was so peaceful and welcoming. I encourage Zimbabweans to remain calm and peaceful as we wait for the results. Your vote is your right. This is my fourth time voting.

Gringo Junior (actor)

I voted well at Hatfield Girls High. Our side was well and this is my second time voting in my life. I am happy that the people voted peacefully and I encourage them to continue practising peace and tranquillity before and after the elections.

Marcia Marandu (author and

motivational speaker)

I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I am happy with the process. It didn’t take time. The election officials were friendly.

One thing I respected and saluted them for was how they were assisting the elderly.

Thank you Zimbabwe for the peace and loving voting process.