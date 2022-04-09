Creating a better future for the world

Dr Nick Ohizu The Voice of God

Being a Christian comes with many benefits. Most of them are meant to be personal. Others are meant to benefit others.

When we live godly lives, we should note that the rewards of godliness will transcend many generations.

The first level of Christianity is to be blessed, but the higher level of Christianity is to be a blessing. Being a blessing means that you have become a channel through which God can bless others.

The Bible recorded in 2 Samuel 9:1 (KJV) “And David said, Is there yet any that is left of the house of Saul, that I may shew him kindness for Jonathan’s sake”? Jonathan was the son of Saul, the first king of Israel.

His father was very jealous of David when he realised that God had chosen him to be king.

He began to make plans to assassinate him and if not for God’s protection on David’s life, he would have succeeded.

On the other hand, Jonathan loved David so much that he was willing to sacrifice his relationship with his father to save David’s life. This did not go down so well with Saul and as God would have it, Jonathan happened to die the same day with his father in a battle against the Philistines.

Now as we have seen in the above scriptures that David never forgot how Jonathan loved him and sacrificed his life for him. Jonathan is a good example of what it means to create a better future for the next generation.

He was not there to reap the rewards of his love and loyalty to David, but his sacrifices never went unrewarded.

We are living in a generation where its each man for himself, but the voice of God is calling us to make room for a better future for the next generation, irrespective of your position in life, be it a parent, employer, employee, church leaders or any other position you might occupy in the world. You need to understand that your actions carry consequences. Some will be good and others bad.

However, no matter how bad they are, you can repent today and live a better life. The question is simple. What kind of reward are your actions today preparing for your children?

The son of Jonathan named Mephibosheth was living in a suburb called Lodebar, suffering in abject poverty because he was lame. His grandfather’s legacy in the life of David was not so good but his father’s legacy changed that.

If David had followed the way Saul treated him, there would not have been any kind of mercy coming out of him. Nevertheless, everything evil that Saul did to David was cancelled by the good things that Jonathan did.

Some of us come from lineages that are not so attractive; some of us might have parents whose actions never qualified us for any significant blessings. It doesn’t matter how bad your predecessors lived.

It is important that you understand that you can erase their evil records by choosing to be a true Christian and be good to people. The good thing about being a blessing is that you never know when the rewards will come.

When Jonathan loved David and cared for him, David was nothing. He had no idea that he was helping the future king of Israel. In the same way.

Always be kind and nice to people because you never know what and who they will become tomorrow.

The house of Saul was evil to David, but just because of one person, that record was reversed. In every family, God will always raise a “Jonathan”, the one who will choose to be different; the one who chooses to stand for righteousness and justice; the one who will sow seeds of love and kindness that will germinate and bless the next generation.

I pray that God will make you the “Jonathan” of your generation, the one whom God will use to break generational curses and restore the glory of God to your family.

Dr Nick Ohizu is the senior pastor of The Empowerment Ministries and The President of the Empowerment School of Wealth both located in Graniteside Harare. He is a successful entrepreneur with vast experience in leadership, mentorship, business and marriage consultancy with a mandate from God to change lives and bless people.

He can be contacted on 0772304917.