Create conducive environment for female journalists, Minister Mutsvangwa

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has challenged media houses in Africa to provide necessary support and training to retain and advance female media workers to higher positions.

Media organisation were also challenged to put in place measures to stave off sexual harassment in the workspace.

Minister Mutsvangwa said this while officially launching the WAN-IFRA Women in News Africa 2022 programme.

The programme was launched virtually and attended by media experts from different African countries.

The programme will see a group of 181 media practitioners from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Zambia going through an intensive course that covers leadership and management situations that affect newsrooms.

The programme will run for the next nine months.

Minister Mutsvangwa said media houses across Africa and the world did not provide an enabling environment for women.

“It is unfortunate that challenges such as pay grades, slow and low progression to leadership positions, and sexual harassment remain hindrances we must keep working to eliminate.

“It is extremely discouraging that men hold more than 70 percent of newsroom management jobs in the majority of countries, while female journalists hold only 27 percent. It is, therefore, not surprising that women are noticeably scarce from decision-making positions within media houses in Africa and elsewhere,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also expressed concern over sexual harassment in the industry and noted that the WIN report published in January stated that 40 percent of women media professionals had in one way or another experienced verbal or physical sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Though less prevalent, men have not been spared, with an average of 12 percent experiencing verbal and/or physical harassment, from you women,” she said.

Media organisations were therefore, called upon to have functional sexual harassment policies that outline reporting mechanisms and resultant penalties for perpetrators.

The Minister also encouraged newsrooms to cover and highlight issues that affect women and children and noted that quoting women as sources of news and as experts, even where they existed, tended to happen as an afterthought.

“We expect you ladies here to make positive impact in your newsrooms.

“For those of you from Kenya, and Zimbabwe, elections are coming up soon and I hope you will use the skills you gain to ensure women candidates have visibility in the media and also that women are empowered with information to ensure they vote wisely.

“You must mentor and support the young ones joining the newsrooms and support those in supervisory roles. We must all frown at the pull her down syndrome and ensure we have more women staying in newsrooms and leading media organizations,” she said.

Government, under the Second Republic, has introduced a raft of media reforms in the past three years, which has resulted in the appointment of three female journalists to head the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation as CEO, The Sunday Mail and Manica Post and The Zimbabwe Independent.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government had also repealed the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and replaced it with progressive pieces of legislation. Government was also in the process of crafting the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill, which embraces co-regulation, as a pre-curser to self-regulation.

Government has also licenced seven more private commercial television stations, 14 community radio stations, eight campus radio stations, six national radio stations, and 10 local commercial radio stations.

WIN Africa Director, Ms Jane Godia said the programme had empowered a number of female journalists with most graduates being promoted to higher offices while others had pay rise.

WAN-IFRA WIN executive director, Ms Melanie Walker said it was important to have the women’s voices in the news and leadership.

“After the programme, you should change the narrative and unlock potential within your careers,” she said.

WIN chief executive, Mr Vincent Peyregne said there was need to promote press freedom.

“Journalism needs to represent the public. We need to be credible in the public debate but we need to transform all journalism to make sure we represent the voices of people. Diversity and equality are important in all organisations,” he said.