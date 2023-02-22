Cranborne Bullets strengthen squad

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CRANBORNE Bullets have received a huge boost after capturing striker Vincent Mhandu whom they got on loan from sister club Black Rhinos.

The Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera team lost some of their best players including Douglas Mbewe, Kelvin Chiripawako and striker Eversion Feremba to Black Rhinos but the latter have reciprocated the gesture.

Mhandu is one of the best strikers in the local league and last season scored six goals while setting up seven assists and he will be handy for Cranborne Bullets.

There are also reports Saruchera could welcome back Tapiwa Sibanda who has been with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

