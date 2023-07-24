Craft Properties gun for attainment of SDGs

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Global innovators including construction and civil engineering guru Professor Kudakwashe Taruberekera of Craft Properties have gathered at the high-level 2023 (Sustainable Development Goals) SDG Business Forum in New York.

The forum running under the theme “Turbocharging the 2030 Agenda with Business Impact” seeks to realign interventions towards meeting the 2030 deadline.

At least 193 countries consolidated their development aspirations into 17 connected global goals known at the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), working towards a sustainable earth by 2030.

According to the UN, the SDGs seek to “protect the planet, and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere.”

This ties in with the Government’s thrust of devolving development so that no one and no place are left behind.

Prof Taruberekera said he attended the business forum to tap into innovations from around the world in delivering construction and civil engineering excellence to the country.

“Craft Properties Pvt Ltd.’s core values and principles echo the same sentiments as those fundamental to the Agenda hence it was crucial that I rose to the occasion and explore the diverse offerings that my peers brought along,” he said.

“I knew without a shadow of a doubt that this experience would leave an indelible mark on my general thought process and provide me with invaluable insights on how to improve my business to ensure that we are not left behind the closer we get to 2030.”

After the business, his goal is to steer Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd towards making strides and breaking boundaries in the construction and civil engineering industry.

He said in line with SDG 5 which seeks to achieve gender equality, the business forum was an eye-opener as espoused by the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation (GPEDC) which advocates for the utilisation of adequate and effective financing as an instrument to empower all women and girls.

Prof Taruberekera said sustainable development required fostering strong partnerships between the public and the private sector.

“My business falls under the private sector by working in cooperation with those in the public sector we boost each other’s morale to be innovative, try new things, and sometimes even go beyond traditional ideas.

“I learnt embracing and strengthening partnerships is the key to success. Our collective efforts will result in business models that focus on profitable solutions to sustainable development challenges,” he said.

The Craft Properties CEO said charity work was an integral part of his company’s growth.