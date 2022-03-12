Crackdown on unregistered cars continues

Crime Reporter

Police this week arrested more than 640 drivers of unregistered, plate-less and unlicensed vehicles, and impounded 784 vehicles, as the ongoing operation continues to round up criminal elements and make all motorists comply with registration, insurance and licensing laws.

Of the 640 arrested motorists, 407 had their vehicles impounded while 233 were fined. So far police have arrested 38 082 motorists since the launch of the operation early this year.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing.

Government has said it now has enough number plates after adequate raw materials were secured for the manufacture of number plates.

Recently, the Central Vehicle Registry partnered with Zimpost to enable people to collect their number plates from the nearest post office as the Government moves to decentralise operations for public benefit and clear the backlog.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge have arrested Decent Chowawa and Thomas Tsiga for allegedly smuggling a vehicle from South Africa.

The suspects were intercepted at a security check point with a Nissan Hardbody and produced a TIP with another person’s name without an import permit for the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle had been de-registered in SA.

Last month, a Harare man appeared in court on allegations of smuggling cars from South Africa using fake documents.

Leonard Chauraya (37) was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Mhiti who remanded him out of custody on $10 000 bail.

It is the State’s case that Chauraya pursued a plan to defraud Zimra and bought a Ford Ranger and four Toyota Hilux vehicles from South Africa.

The court heard that Chauraya allegedly smuggled a de-registered Toyota Hilux vehicle into Zimbabwe using a fake temporary import permit and Zimra payments receipt.

Zimra then received information that the accused was renting out a Toyota Hilux vehicle which was smuggled into the country. The State further alleged that police detectives and Zimra teamed up and recovered the vehicle, the fake temporary import permit and Zimra receipts.

The vehicle was valued at R325 000. The court heard that Zimra suffered actual prejudice and nothing was recovered.