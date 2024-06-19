CPC delegation, Zanu PF share notes

A delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) (in front) and other visitors follow proceedings during their visit to the Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga.

Herald Reporter

THE Communist Party of China (CPC) and Zanu PF are working towards the development of their countries through coming up with people-centred policies, the leader of a visiting CPC delegation has said.

CPC Central Committee member and Secretary of the CPC’s Shanxi Provincial Committee, Tang Dengjie, is leading a delegation in Zimbabwe to share notes with Zanu PF leaders.

Yesterday, the delegation had a closed door meeting with Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu.

The Government adopted the Look East Policy to mitigate the impact of sanctions imposed by the West after Zimbabwe embarked on fast-track land reform in 2000.

Chinese businesses have been investing heavily in Zimbabwe, particularly mining and agriculture.

Tang Dengjie later made a presentation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology in Harare where he spoke on the need to work towards the development of the two countries and to improve relations.

He said Zimbabwe and China would hold each other’s hands and work towards defending the territorial integrity of the two countries.

Excellent relations between the two countries date back to the days of the liberation struggle and there was need for Zimbabwe to learn from China, now the second largest economy in the world.

China has provided technical cooperation and Chinese businesses have invested in many sectors of the economy.

Major projects such as the Kariba South Hydropower Expansion, the expansion of the RG Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Falls Airport construction, and the expansion of the Hwange Power Station projects came on stream through cooperation with Chinese investors.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha said the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology provided political consciousness to office bearers and party members to understand the values and ethos of the party.

He said the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology would also help to articulate the Government’s policies and programmes to members.