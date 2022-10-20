CPC congress to chart China’s answers to global challenges

BEIJING. – The world is keenly watching the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that is mapping out China’s blueprint for the next five years – both critically important to China’s development as well as to the rest of the world – as many foreign scholars, diplomats and former politicians highly anticipate the meeting to present Chinese path to prosperity and Chinese answers to global challenges.

While acknowledging and praising the remarkable achievements China has made under the leadership of the CPC, international observers believe Chinese modernisation, emphasized in the report to the 20th CPC National Congress on Sunday, will expand the way for developing countries to move towards modernization and provide a brand new successful reference for them to strive for their own development goals suiting their own national conditions.

The week-long meeting came amid aggravating geopolitical conflicts and rise of bloc confrontation, and observers said through peaceful rise, China has become a pioneer and builder of world peace and a driving force in shaping a more just and effective global governance structure.

On Sunday, several political parties including the central committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea of the North Korea, the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the Communist Party of Cuba respectively sent their congratulations to the CPC Central Committee on the successful convening of the meeting.

Calling the week-long congress a landmark event, the four parties spoke highly of China’s achievements over the past decade under the leadership of the CPC, and expressed willingness to strengthen cooperation with the CPC in the future.

In a video sent to the Global Times by the Pakistani Embassy in China on Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended good wishes to the congress, believing that under the wise leadership of the CPC, China will continue to play its due role in international politics and for global peace.

Bhutto said “as an all-weather, strategic cooperative partners and iron brothers, we’re inspired by the CPC’s foresight in steering the Chinese nation on a path of high-quality governance and socioeconomic development.”

The convening of the congress also made headlines in the international media outlets. The Singapore-based zaobao.com said the report showed that China’s policy is consistent and common prosperity is a key for the next five years.

The Pakistan Observer said that the CPC national congress opened amid great hopes.

“Leaving aside a few that are hell-bent to hold their hegemony with a zero-sum narrative, the rest of the world is looking toward someone to lead. Someone that works with them as a team. Someone that believes in partnership with the philosophy of co-existence, harmony, peace and a win-win development model for all,” the media report said.

President Xi Jinping underscored the unique features of Chinese modernization at the opening of the congress on Sunday, which he said is the socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the CPC.

“It contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context,” Cde Xi said.

Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature and of peaceful development. – GlobalTimes