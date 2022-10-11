CPC Central Committee lays groundwork for key congress

BEIJING. – The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened its seventh plenary session in Beijing on Sunday, which will discuss key issues and pave the way for a successful 20th CPC National Congress which will kick off on October 16 and present the CPC’s roadmap for the next five years.

President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presented a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivered explanatory remarks on a draft report by the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress.

Wang Huning, a member of the standing committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, gave an explanation to the plenum about a draft amendment to the CPC constitution.

The Sunday plenum suggested that all the preparatory work for the 20th CPC National Congress is being conducted in an orderly way, and these documents of great significance were deliberated, said Yang Xuedong, a professor of political science at Tsinghua University.

Yang believes the report to be submitted at the 20th CPC National Congress will not only summarise the work and achievements of the 19th CPC Central Committee in the past five years, but will also embrace a broader vision, reviewing perhaps the past 10 years and forging blueprints for next five or more.

A meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on September 9 studied three documents to be submitted to the seventh plenary session for discussion. They are the two above-mentioned drafts and a draft work report by the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to the 20th CPC National Congress.

On Friday, the Party’s disciplinary organ – the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, held its seventh plenary session where participants reviewed and approved a CCDI work report to the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress, according to a communiqué released after the plenum.

The CCDI report will be submitted to the ongoing seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee for deliberation.

The decision to hold this plenary session was made at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on August 30. It was also decided at the meeting that the Political Bureau would make a proposal to the plenary session that the 20th CPC National Congress be convened on October 16 in Beijing.

The 20th CPC National Congress is a congress of great significance to be convened at a crucial moment, as the whole Party and the entire nation embark on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects, and advance toward the Second Centenary Goal, Xinhua reported earlier.

The congress will take stock of the party’s work over the past five years, as well as major achievements and valuable experiences of the party’s Central Committee with Cde Xi at its core in uniting and leading the whole party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The congress will thoroughly review the international and domestic situations, comprehensively grasp the new requirements for the development of the cause of the Party and the country on the new journey in the new era, as well as the new expectations of the people.

The congress will formulate action plans and major policies, mobilize all Party members and people from all ethnic groups across the country to firm up confidence in history, strengthen historical initiative, innovate on the basis of what has been done, and bravely charge ahead. – Global Times