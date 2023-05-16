Cowdray Park Health Centre complete

NMS installation, commissioning, maintenance and training (ICMT) manager Tendayi Gatsi demonstrates how the anasthesia machine installed at Cowdray Park Health Centre works.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Bulawayo

Cowdray Park Health Centre in Bulawayo is now 100 percent complete and ready for commissioning.

The facility is the second to be completed under an initiative by the Second Republic to build 30 clinics and five district hospitals across the country.

Construction of the health centres is being done by British-owned NMS Infrastructure Limited and wholly funded by the Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.