Fungai Lupande Senior Reporter

A 33-year-old man who tested positive to COVID19 escaped from Chipadze Isolation Centre in Bindura today.

Tichaona Mutema from Madondo Village in Mt Darwin escaped between 2am and 6am.

The provincial development coordinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the incident.

He said the isolation centre is manned by police between 2pm and 10pm only.

More to follow.