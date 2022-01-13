Covid-hit Sri Lanka name squad for series against Zimbabwe

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

HOSTS Sri Lanka have been forced to drop three players that tested positive for Covid-19 in the squad that is set to play Zimbabwe in a One Day International Series that begins this weekend.

Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage and Kamil Mishara have been omitted in the strong 17-member squad after returning positive tests.

Vice-captain Dhananjaya De Silva will also miss the series because he is on paternity leave while Lahiru Kumara and Kalana Perera ‘have not fulfilled the fitness standards.’

Five new players were roped into the squad as replacements and these are Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando and Kamindu Mendis.

Fernando is one of the three uncapped pacers in the squad for the white-ball games along with Nuwan Thushara and Chamika Gunasekara.

Sri Lanka will be led by captain Dasun Shanaka in the series that commences this Sunday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Cpt), Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Gunasekera

Zimbabwe Squad:

Ervine Craig (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessely, Masakadza Wellington, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Williams Sean