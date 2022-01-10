Covid-hit AFCON teams, to play if 11 players available

YAOUNDE. — Teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations must play their fixtures if they have at least 11 players who have tested negative for Covid-19, the tournament’s organisers said.

In case there are no goalkeepers available in the squad, an outfield player will be required to play in goal, according to guidelines released by the Confederation of African Football.

“A team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” the federation said in a statement on Saturday. “In exceptional cases, the organising committee of the Africa Cup of Nations will take the appropriate decision.”

The organisers said teams will be able to make five substitutions per match and an additional substitution if a game goes into extra-time. A number of teams preparing for the AFCON have reported positive Covid-19 cases, including tournament favourites Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco.

Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday.

Senegal open their campaign in a Group B clash against Zimbabwe this afternoon.

“Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Senegal. The defender, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now in self-isolation as per protocol,” Napoli said in a statement.

Senegal were scheduled to depart Dakar on Wednesday but the trip was delayed for re-testing of the squad after positive cases for midfielders Pape Matar Sarr and Nampalys Mendy and striker Mame Baba Thiam.

Senegal Football Federation general secretary Victor Seh Cisse later said a further six staff members had also tested positive.

On Thursday, Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team mate Mario Lemina returned positive results when tested on arrival at Yaounde’s airport, putting their participation in the tournament in doubt.

Malawi have also confirmed midfielder Charles Petro and defender Mark Fodya will not be available for the team’s Africa Cup of Nations opening fixture against Guinea after testing positive for Covid-19.

The two players tested positive while with the Flames in their 10-day pre-AFCON training camp in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Striker Richard Mbulu, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 while in Jeddah, has been cleared to join the Flames camp in Bafoussam, Cameroon after testing negative.

“Striker Richard Mbulu has been cleared to join the Flames camp in Bafoussam, Cameroon after testing negative for Covid-19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Malawi confirmed on their official website.

“However midfielder Charles Petro and defender Mark Fodya have tested positive again and will remain in isolation in Jeddah.

“The three were left behind in Saudi Arabia, where the team went for a 10-day pre-AFCON training camp, after they tested positive to Covid-19 on Monday, January 3, when the Flames were leaving Jeddah for Cameroon.

“Mbulu will travel on Saturday, January 8 and will arrive on Sunday, in time for the Flames’ 2021 AFCON first match against Guinea on Monday, January 10.

“Petro and Fodya will have another test on Saturday afternoon and once cleared they will travel on Monday meaning they are ruled out of the Guinea game.”

Flames head of Technical Mario Marinica has welcomed the availability of Mbulu terming it a big boost to the team’s plan for today’s game but bemoaned the absence of Fodya and Petro.

“It is good news that Mbulu is negative and is coming on Saturday. This will help us with the squad plan,” Marinica told the same portal. “However, it is a very difficult situation with Fodya and Petro. — AFP.