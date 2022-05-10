COVID-19: Zimbabwe records 184 new cases

Health Reporter

Zimbabwe on Monday reported 184 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths as new infections continue to gradually increase with 45 of the new cases reported from outbreaks detected in schools in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

This brings the total number of active cases to 939.

Harare reported the highest number of new cases (52) followed by Mat South with 48 cases, Matabeleland North had 28 new cases, Bulawayo (27), Mashonaland East (10), Manicaland (6), Mash West (5), Masvingo (3), Mashonaland Central (3) and Midlands had two cases.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 86 from 63 the previous day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care situation report for May 10, there were 32 hospitalised cases by 1500hrs on Monday, of which five were new admissions.

There were two asymptomatic patients, 22 with mild to moderate symptoms, two with severe symptoms and six people in the Intensive care Units.

Out of the 32 hospitalised cases, 17 were vaccinated while 15 had not been vaccinated.

A total of 5 924 932 people have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose while 3 868 126 have had two shots. Another 647 049 have taken the third dose.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe has recorded 248 536 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, of which 242 118 people have recovered (98 percent) and 5 479 died.