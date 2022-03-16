COVID-19: Wear a face mask, protect yourself, others

Roselyne Sachiti

Features, Health and Society Editor

Some Zimbabweans have developed mask fatigue with some no longer using the non-pharmaceutical preventative measure against Covid-19.

Many, can be seen with their masks on their chins with some not even wearing them especially at busy markets like Mbare Musika.

A clean face mask worn properly can save your life, so will a sanitiser; social distancing; washing hands with clean running water and soap, and avoiding large gatherings.

Covid -19 cases continue to rise in Zimbabwe with the country recording 472 new cases as at March 14.

Complacency has contributed greatly to the surge.

With non- pharmaceutical preventative measures like the above mentioned in place, Zimbabweans should not be complacent. It is important to stay safe.

Face Masks

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.

However, the use of a mask alone is not sufficient to provide an adequate level of protection against COVID-19.

“If COVID-19 is spreading in your community, stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue. Check local advice where you live and work. Do it all!” WHO says.

WHO further encourages communities to make the wearing of a mask a normal part of being around other people.

“The appropriate use, storage and cleaning or disposal of masks are essential to make them as effective as possible.

According to WHO, there are basics of how to wear a mask:

It is important to first clean your hands before you put your mask on, as well as before and after you take it off, and after you touch it at any time.

Second, make sure it covers both your nose, mouth and chin.

Third, when you take off a mask, store it in a clean plastic bag, and every day either wash it if it’s a fabric mask, or dispose of a medical mask in a trash bin.

WHO encourages using masks that fit a person’s face the best.