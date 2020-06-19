COVID-19 vaccine: Africa will be among first beneficiaries, Ambassador Guo

Kuda Bwititi

The Chinese Embassy in Harare will fully implement President Xi Jinping’s recommendations to support Africa’s fight against coronavirus, after it was agreed that the continent will be among the first beneficiaries, if Beijing discovers the Covid-19 vaccine, China’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Gou Shaochun has said.

This comes after President Xi hosted an extraordinary virtual summit this week for African Heads of State, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa who participated in his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ in Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

Briefing journalists on Friday concerning the summit, Ambassador Gou said his office will start the implementation of the outcomes immediately.

“Let me stress that we are ready to work with Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa to implement the outcomes of this milestone summit and create a better future for us all.”

Ambassador Gou said President Xi had pledged to support construction of more hospitals in Africa, while the continent is also expected to be among the first beneficiaries if China finds the vaccine to cure coronavirus.

He said to date, China has made “good progress” in finding the coronavirus vaccine.

“On fighting COVID-19, he (President Xi) pledged China would continue to provide medical supplies, send expert teams, and facilitate Africa’s procurement of medical supplies in China. Construction of the Africa CDC headquarters would be started ahead of schedule. Construction of China-Africa Friendship Hospitals and the cooperation between paired-up Chinese and African hospitals would be accelerated. Once the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine is completed in China, African countries will be among the first to benefit,” Ambassador Gou said.

Ambassador Gou said President Xi was keen to “consolidate friendship” with African countries in the wake of Covid-19.

“On China-Africa friendship, he expressed his readiness to consolidate friendship and mutual trust with African leaders, support each other on issues involving our respective core interests, and advance the fundamental interests of China and Africa and of all developing countries.

“On the international front, President Xi stressed the importance of upholding multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation and rejected racial discrimination and ideological bias.

Ambassador Gou praised President Mnangagwa for his response to the Covid-19 fight.

“China and African countries very much appreciate the work done by the Zimbabwean government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa in combating Covid-19. Most cases so far have been imported. We also appreciate Zimbabwe’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in SADC region.”

The Ambassador said to date, China has donated over 724 000 masks, 21 000 testing kits, and more than 100 000 pieces of protective gear to Zimbabwe in addition to last month’s visit by a team of 12 Chinese medical experts.

He said China is committed to completing infrastructure projects that it is undertaking in Zimbabwe.

“Over the years, China has been working on a number big projects and humanitarian assistance programs in Zimbabwe, such as Robert Mugabe Airport, the new Parliament Building Project, Hwange Thermal Power Station, and drilling of boreholes. Although conditions are tough right now, China is making every effort to keep them on track and at the same time ensure the safety of staff members, Zimbabweans included.

“In the meantime, international cooperation is an important pattern of our assistance to Zimbabwe. With cooperation with WFP, UNICEF, UNDP and UNFPA , five projects funded by China are being implemented in Zimbabwe on humanitarian assistance, food security, health & wellness, and poverty alleviation.”