COVID-19: Three test positive at Madziwa quarantine centre

FungaiLupande Bindura Bureau

Three people at Madziwa Teachers College quarantine centre have tested positive for Covid-19 and the province making frantic efforts to strengthen its preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

The three have been taken to Chipadze isolation centre and these are the first positive cases in the province.

However Chipadze isolation is not yet 100 percent complete and the patients cannot be admitted at Mvurwi Hospital which was set aside as the provincial COVID19 hospital because renovations and construction work is ongoing.

A member of Covid-19 inter-ministerial committee Cde Kazembe Kazembe called on the province to urgently complete works at Mvurwi Hospital.