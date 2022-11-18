Covid-19 pandemic unlocked ICT potential-ICT Minister

CT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during the Postal Day celebrations in Luveve, Bulawayo today.

Herald Reporter

The Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted way of life also served as a catalyst to unlock new opportunities in the Information, Communication and Technology sector, a Cabinet Minister said.

Speaking during the World Post Day in Bulawayo today, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the day is celebrated every October 9 annually, the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was founded in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

Dr Muswere however, said due to prior commitments on the part of key stakeholders, this year’s celebrations have had to be postponed to today in Luveve, Bulawayo.

“As the saying goes, ‘better late than never’. While the Covid-19 pandemic was a devastating disruptor, it was also a catalyst for innovative business ideas.

“The Postal and Courier sector had to quickly learn and embrace new skills in order to continue to serve humanity and facilitate communication among citizens of the world under the difficult health situation,” he said.

Dr Muswere expressed gratitude to Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube for graciously hosting the event in her province.

Dr Muswere said the day was set aside to celebrate the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global social and economic development.