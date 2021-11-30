COVID-19: New regulations announced

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Health Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today announced fresh Covid-19 measures aimed at strengthening the national response to the pandemic in light of the threat posed by the new Omicron variant detected in neighbouring countries.

The new measures include:

-All returning residents to undergo PCR testing and quarantine at their own cost even with negative PCR test

-Curfew now 9pm to 6am

-All shops open 7am to 7pm

-Number and behaviour of persons attending gatherings must observe WHO protocols i.e masking, social distancing and sanitising.

-Covid funerals to be supervised by Ministry of Health and Environmental health technicians

-No liquor to be consumed at bottle stores which cease to be drinking premises until further notice

-Nightclubs and bars will admit vaccinated clients only

-Restaurants to close at 7 pm

-All those eligible should get vaccinated

The new measures will be reviewed after 14 days.