Herald Reporter

Covid-19 infections continue to rise, with 6 181 recorded yesterday.

All the cases were local transmissions.

Six more deaths were reported yesterday, taking the total number of deaths to 4 729, since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe on March 20 last year.

In terms of the new cases, Harare had 1 753 cases, the highest number countrywide.

As of December 9, there were 256 hospitalised cases, with 38 new admissions, 14 asymptomatic cases, 225 mild to moderate, 16 severe 16 while one person was in intensive care unit.

Active cases have now gone up to 27 827.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 161 998 cases and 129 442 recoveries.

The vaccination drive continued yesterday with 13 096 getting the first dose bringing the cumulative for first dose to 3 937 204 while 14 661 received their second dose, bringing cumulative for second dose to 2 961 018.