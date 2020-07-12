COVID-19: Five more deaths as cases rise

Herald Reporter

The number of people who have succumbed to Covid 19 has reached 18 while the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 982 after 40 more cases and five new deaths were recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care latest updates also show that 320 people have recovered from Covid 19.

“The 40 new cases recorded yesterday include six returnees from South Africa, four from Liberia, and 30 local isolated cases.

“The local cases consist of 10 Health care workers at Mpilo, three from quarantine centres in Matabeleland South.

“Five of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases. Investigations are underway to establish the source of the remaining 25 cases.

“We regret to report five deaths, three at community level and two at facility level,” said the Ministry in a statement.

“These deaths occurred in Harare and Bulawayo and were detected during the routine post mortem as part of the Covid 19 surveillance .

“We await full post mortem reports of the direct causes of death.

To date, the Ministry has conducted 88 436 tests consisting of 52 037 RDT and 36 399 PCR.

South Africa has now registered 264 184 with nearly 4000 Covid-19

-related deaths and 127 715 people have recovered from the infection.