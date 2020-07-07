Covid-19 donations pour in

President Mnangagwa and Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday received donations towards the Covid-19 fight from representatives of ZERA board chair Dr Esther Khosa, board member Irene Jeke

Herald Reporter

More organisations continue to respond to Government’s call for assistance in fighting Covid-19 with four handing over money, food, personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, the Red Cross Society of Zimbabwe and Vikings Hardware formed the latest group.

ZERA donated $1 million, while the ACCZ donated 4.5 tonnes of roller meal, 10 cartons each of cooking oil and sugar beans, 600 bars of soap, 600 plastic buckets and soya chunks.

The Red Cross Society of Zimbabwe handed over five ventilators they procured in partnership with Chinese Red Cross Society and Viking Hardware donated 1 500 face masks, 500 litres of hand sanitisers, 600 pairs of gloves and goggles.

President Mnangagwa thanked the organisations in particular and Zimbabweans in general for the overwhelming support given to Government since the pandemic was declared a national disaster in March.

He said Zimbabweans had exhibited compassion towards their compatriots in their time of need.

“The donations will go a long way in helping other people,” he said.

“When it (the pandemic) happened overseas we never thought it would travel across the seas and affect our people, but when it started affecting Europe and the Americas, we realised it would affect us so we adopted precautionary measures.”

President Mnangagwa said the lockdown was the first measure they adopted as the country sought to increase its level of preparedness to handle the cases and said he was satisfied that the country’s medical facilities have greatly improved since that initial lockdown.

He also expressed gratitude to the countries and other foreign organisations that have assisted Zimbabwe, and especially the People’s Republic of China.

“At the end of the day it’s important that we ourselves should be seen to be doing something, cooperating amongst ourselves to fight the pandemic,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said Government would ensure that the donations would be distributed transparently while prioritising frontline workers.