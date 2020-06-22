Covid-19 deaths now six

Breaking News
22 Jun, 2020 - 00:06 0 Views
The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s death toll from Covid-19 reached six by last night with two extra deaths confirmed over the weekend, one in Midlands and one in Bulawayo.

Last night’s statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported an extra three confirmed infections, two among the quarantined returnees from South Africa and one infection inside Zimbabwe, but the patient being a confirmed contact of another known patient.

This has brought the cumulative total to 489, with 64 confirmed recoveries.

Internationally the death toll reached 464 620 by yesterday morning from 8 802 238 confirmed infections, although the number of infections is regarded as a significant under-estimate since many countries do not test all suspected cases.

South Africa remains the most affected African country with 1 877 deaths from 92 681 infections.

