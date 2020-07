Health and Child Care Acting Minister Professor Amon Murwira and the ministry's deputy Dr John Mangwiro receive Covid-19 testing kits from Chinese Deputy Ambassador Mr Zhao Baogang at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare today

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has received more polymerase chain reaction (PCR) from China, which will boost the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The kits were received by acting Minister of Health and Child Care Professor Amon Murwira, his deputy Dr John Mangwiro, permanent Secretary Dr Gibson Mhlanga, and Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this morning.