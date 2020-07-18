Covid-19 cases reach 1 420

Herald Reporter

Another 58 Zimbabweans were confirmed infected with Covid-19 yesterday, 48 of them being infected within Zimbabwe, taking the total to 1 420, with another death, a 19-year-old Bulawayo man with other medical conditions, taking the death toll to 24.

But 32 of the local infections were from a known contact of the sick people, leaving only 16 to have the source traced.

The rapid rise in local infections has seen the total of community infections reach 654, compared to the 766 people infected outside the country, who tested positive in quarantine on their return to Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo is the most seriously hit province, with 411 of the 654 local infections recorded in that city and 11 of the 24 deaths. Of yesterday’s 48 local infections, more than half, 27, were from Bulawayo, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Harare has 151 of the local infections, Mashonaland East 46, Matabeleland South 19, Midlands nine, Matabeleland North and Manicaland five each, Mashonaland West four, and Mashonaland Central and Masvingo two each. Recoveries continue to rise with 438 people now confirmed cleared of infection and able to now return to their normal lives. The rising rate of infection means that only 30 percent of cases are now cleared, either by recovery or death, leaving 958 active cases. The latest available figures from South Africa show 4 669 deaths and 165 591 recoveries from 324 221 confirmed cases. With infection rates starting to slow, more than half all infected South Africans are now recovered. The global totals are 592 573 deaths and 7 779 604 recoveries from 13 885 746 confirmed cases. The number of cases is seen as a significant underestimate since in several countries not all sick people are tested. The three most severely hit countries are USA, with 3 677 453 cases and 140 888 deaths, Brazil with 2 014 738 cases and 76 822 deaths and India with 1003 832 cases and 25 602 deaths.