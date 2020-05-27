COVID-19: Cases jump to 132

Breaking News
Confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 132, with 76 of the new cases recorded in Beitbridge, Harare and Masvingo.

27 May, 2020 - 19:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Herald Reporter
The cases have been recorded among returnees mainly from South Africa and Botswana, with one being a local transmission.

Active cases are now 103, four deaths and the rest having recovered.

Government is considering strengthening security at quarantine centres to minimise the rate of escaping by the returnees, a move that will consequently reduce the spread of Covid-19.

