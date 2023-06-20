COVENTRY SLAMS CORRUPTION . . . Promises better days ahead for football

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL . . . Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry yesterday said Zimbabwe were making headway with FIFA towards lifting of suspension of ZIFA from the international football family

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry yesterday spoke strongly against corruption and lack of corporate governance in football administration before dropping a hint that Zimbabwe’s banishment from international football could be lifted in the next few weeks.

The country is currently suspended from participating in international football by FIFA after the international football governing body withdrew ZIFA’s membership rights on account of third party interference in the running of the game.

This came out after the Sports and Recreation Commission dissolved the ZIFA board led by Felton Kamambo two years ago over a litany of allegations including the abuse of female referees, corruption and lack of accountability.

The suspension was handed down by FIFA on February 24, 2022. While the national teams continued to play international football including participating at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January last year, FIFA would eventually drop the axe.

The country’s national teams, clubs and referees haven’t been able to participate in international events for over a year now.

With the ban dividing opinion, FIFA representatives recently visited the country on a fact-finding mission and their feedback is believed to have been fully analysed and a position reached by now.

This comes as the FIFA Council is set to convene this week as part of the routine quarterly meetings to discuss the pressing issues in world football since the Congress held in March in Rwanda.

Zimbabweans including players are praying hard for FIFA to lift the ban as the 2026 World Cup qualifying draw nears.

And Coventry yesterday hinted that the country should expect positive news in the next three weeks.

She was speaking during the PSL capacity training workshop which was facilitated by the Zimpapers Group, through their television channel ZTN Prime, in partnership with SuperSport. Zimpapers Group Chairman Tommy Sithole also graced the event.

“I can’t disclose a lot but I can say in the next three weeks we are going to take a big step. We are on the right track and quite certain we are going to have some news. It’s going to be make or break to some but it’s good news for many,” said Coventry.

“In line with the workshop today (yesterday) we should be able to unify each other as we can make a big difference with all stakeholders speaking in one accord.”

Addressing the former footballers and current football leadership, Coventry said: “We are failing our athletes as there is nothing new from the past. The development is lacking.

“That is why we have taken a stronghold on it and we are cleaning it up with the SRC.

“Until we can hold each other accountable, we are going to kill our youngsters’ dreams.

“There is nothing to show for us due to corruption and greediness.

“We are going to clean it up and it’s either you are with us or against us but we are not going to back down.

“We have to make a change, come together and make a change”.

She hailed the initiative by the Zimpapers Group to bring together stakeholders to discuss the nitty-gritties of the game.

“We should take it with positivity that we are going to take each other accountable. This is our chance to create the legacy,” she said.

“I think this is an incredible step forward by the Zimpapers and other stakeholders to tackle the challenges that we have in Zimbabwe.

“What we have to do is make sure we engage in good corporate governance and break things down which is what we have been doing over the past two years.

“It’s unfortunate that none of us is willing to stand up and say your actions are not good for the growth of sport. We need to hold each other accountable and we are killing our youngsters dreams through greed and corruption.”

South African Premiership side SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews, who was among the guest speakers at the capacity training workshop, challenged the PSL clubs to up their tempo and move with the trends if they are to attract sponsorship.

“The football terrain has changed. You need to work hard to build your brands through sound corporate governance, social media presence, good media relations and discipline,” he said.

“There is no doubt about Zimbabwean talent. You need to continue looking at the opportunities available and put emphasis on doing things rightly”.