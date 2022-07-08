Coventry happy with progress in mending bridges with FIFA

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry says she is confident the processes that are currently underway for the readmission of Zimbabwe back into the FIFA family will be successful.

Speaking during a question and answer segment in Senate yesterday, Coventry said they have kept lines of communication with FIFA open and were happy with the responses coming from the world football governing body headquarters in Zurich.

She was responding to a question by senator Bekithemba Ndlovu who had wanted to know what the Ministry was doing towards bringing Zimbabwe back to the international football tournaments.

“I would like to thank the Hon. Senator for the question. Mr. President, we are in consultations with FIFA which is the world board and CAF which is the African board.

“They are having consultations with the Sports and Recreation Commission, along with the new ZIFA Executive. Those conversations are continuing and they are continuing in a positive way.

“Hopefully we will have an update for you in the next coming weeks. We have seen some good movement in terms of the recognition of the sexual harassment and abuse that were done to our female referees and the acknowledgement of that by FIFA.

“We, as Zimbabwe are taking it as a good first step in recovering the relationship between the country and the governing body. That is what I can say right now,” said Coventry.