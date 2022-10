Mike Chimombe and his lawyer leaving the Harare Magistrates Court this morning

Herald Reporter

Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe has been acquitted of fraud charges.

Prosecution dropped charges against Chimombe highlighting that there was no evidence linking Chimombe to the offense.

Chimombe was accused of selling a non existent stand.

In an interview soon after the court appearance, Chimombe’s lawyer confirmed that his client was now a free man.