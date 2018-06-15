Court officials pay tribute to ED

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday received a special gift of a lion portrait from the Association of Messengers of Court (AMC) in honour of his excellent leadership during his tenure as Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. AMC president Mr Smart Moyo presented the portrait to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Moyo said his association saw it fit to give President Mnangagwa the special gift in recognition of his sterling work.

“We are acreature of the Ministry of Justice,” said Mr Moyo. “As the association, we felt it was prudent to recognise his Excellency the President’s hard work during his tenure as the justice minister since 2000.

“He invested quite a lot in our institution, providing mentorship, guidance and strengthening the unit in the justice delivery system.

“He was always there for us and during all this time he showcased quality leadership, a very good mentor and lawyer who listened to his subordinates. He gave us advice.”

Mr Moyo said the lion painting symbolises the President’s totem.

“We saw it as a befitting gift to thank him for the time we worked with him as Minister of Justice and to congratulate him as the President of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We take pride in him for the mentorship he provided to us and as a good lawyer.”

Mr Moyo said all the association’s 34 members scattered across the country went through the President’s mentorship and training.

He said the association was fully behind President Mnangagwa’s clarion call for a radical turnaround to build a strong justice system free of corruption.