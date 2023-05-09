Court dismisses NSSA principal’s application to bar wife from visiting workplace

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

National Social Security Authority (NSSA) principal compliance officer Solomon Nzuwa has had his application dismissed at the Harare Civil Court where he was seeking a protection order to bar his wife from visiting his workplace.

Solomon and his wife Gertrude appeared before magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi.

Ms Chibindi dismissed the application for lack of merit.

“I dismiss this application for lack of merit. If indeed your wife was causing drama at your workplace, you could have called security personnel to forbid her from entering the premises.

“The court does not protect people who try to protect their extra marital affairs, ” she said.

Solomon had told the court that his wife was harassing him and causing a scene when she visits him at his workplace.

“I don’t want my wife to visit me at my workplace because she always causes a scene and also insults me using obscene language whether at home or in public areas.

“If this persists, I may end up losing my job because she vowed to make sure that I become a nobody in life. She literally said “Anoda kundipedzera”, he said.

Gretrude however refuted the allegations arguing that her husband was promiscuous and would spend days without coming back home.

“I love my husband and we have been married for the past 30 years. However, he has a habit of having girlfriends and children outside our matrimony and he sends me their romantic pictures together which is meant to hurt my feelings. He forwards the same pictures to our children,” she said.

“The only time l visited him at his workplace is when he left me hospitalised, and did not come home for 10 days or even communicating of his whereabouts.”

According to Gertrude, Solomon only allows his girlfriends to pay him a visit at his workplace and currently brags about having an affair with one Gamuchirai Mhlanga whom he has a two-year-old child with.

She said Solomon always assaulted her and has scars to confirm the physical abuse but she always forgives him.

Gertrude said the abuse has affected her psychologically and she is no longer in good health.

Objecting her response, Solomon told the court that his wife was abusive hence he does not return home some times.

“This woman is not only moody but violent and sometimes wakes up at 2 am and begins to insult me. She does not respect me as the head of the house and l go away at times to seek peace and solace,” he said.