Court dismisses Mai TT’s application

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda yesterday dismissed popular comedienne Felistus Murata’s application for discharge at the close of the State case, for the matter where she is facing fraud and theft of trust property charges.

It is alleged that she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman and surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral security.

The matter is expected to continue to the defence case on May 24.

Allegations are that sometime in September 2022, at the corner of Sam Nujoma Street and Speke Avenue in Harare, Murata unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented to the complainant, Rachel Mhuka that she was in need of US$10 000 for her business venture. Murata offered her

Mercedes Benz vehicle, registration number AFF9759 as surety for the loan which she undertook to pay back by November 30 last year.

She allegedly did this well knowing that the vehicle did not belong to her.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Mhuka gave Murata the money.

Murata later claimed back the Mercedes Benz saying it did not belong to her and issued her with another vehicle, an Audi Q5 with registration AFG3701, which she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid passport as surety.

When Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she confronted Murata who immediately returned the second vehicle.

The State alleged that sometime in January, police from Rhodesville approached Mhuka and seized the car saying it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.

This was after the company represented by Liberty Vazhura, reported Murata for theft of trust property.