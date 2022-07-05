‘Court cannot control media’

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

In a bid to influence the media to take his client’s side, the lawyer representing suspected fraudster George Katsimberis has made an application to have the court order various media houses covering his case to report fairly.

Kanengoni told the court that his client was not getting fair coverage and he fears that those media articles might influence the court in its decisions.

He said he wanted the media to be reminded of its duty.

However, Mr Reza opposed the application, saying it was his first time to hear it since the court has no power to control media houses.

“Your worship it is my first time to hear such an application.

“The defence wants to clobber the court with powers it does not have, that is to control the media,” he said.

He said the media has no power to influence any decisions in this court.

“This court cannot interfere with goings-on in media houses,” said Mr Reza.

The matter was postponed to July 28 after Katsimberis told the court that he intends to make an application for referral of the matter to the Apex Court.

During the previous cross-examinations, State witness Mr Michael Van Blerk told the court that Katsimberis misrepresented facts in a fraudulent manner.

“We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved plans. The City of Harare wrote to us telling us that had not approved any plans. But the accused had shown us plans which he claimed were approved by them,” said Mr Van Blerk.

He told the court that they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.

He said it was not a sale agreement as the land belonged to Pokugara Properties.

Katsemberis is being accused of duping Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Limited of close to USS$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.