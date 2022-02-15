Couple in the dock for attempted murder, cruelty to animal

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A couple appeared in court today on allegations of attempting to kill another man, who was riding on a horse by blocking and hitting it on its legs with their car while chasing its owner along the street on accusations of peeping into their yard.

Yitibarek Tekie and Vannesa Evershed Helen appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder. The couple was not asked to plead to the charges when it appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

Tekie is also separately charged with violating some sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for hitting the horse with his car.

Tekie and Helen allegedly attempted to kill John Taylor (72) with his car whilst he was riding on his horse along Cosham Road in Borrowdale in Harare.

John Taylor, who is being represented by lawyer Mr Munyaradzi Midzi, also appeared in court charged with criminal nuisance for allegedly peeping into Evershed Helen’s and Tekie’s yard.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and is expected back in court on April 20 for trial.