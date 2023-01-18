Couple arrested for killing one-month-old daughter

Crime Reporter

A Harare couple has been arrested on allegations of killing their one-month-old daughter yesterday in unclear circumstances.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

The child’s body was found with head injuries and had no right ear.

Police have since taken the body to a local hospital mortuary. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On January 17, 2023, police in Borrowdale arrested a couple, Fortunate Muchenje aged 35 and Joseph Bondoro aged 29 for allegedly killing their one-month-old daughter in Hatcliffe, Harare. The body of the victim was found with head injuries and had no right ear.

“The motive of the killing is not yet known. Investigations are in progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are also investigating a case of pointing a firearm in which a suspect, only identified as Sibongile and an unknown man yesterday pointed a firearm at a 56-year-old man at a church shrine along Sebakwe Road in Glen Norah B.

The suspects had demanded US$5000 cash from the complainant, allegedly given to him to start a business by one, Monicah Ndlovu who is based in the United Kingdom.