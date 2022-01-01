Countries accelerate shift away from US dollar

Countries accelerate shift away from US dollar

The Herald

The holdings of gold in the foreign exchange reserves of the central banks have been growing worldwide, hitting a 31-year high this year.

At the same time, US dollar holdings have been dropping.

According to the World Gold Council, the banks have built up their stockpile by more than 4,500 tons over the past decade.

As of September, the reserves totaled some 36,000 tons – the largest haul since 1990, and up 15% from a decade earlier.

Emerging markets are leading the gold-buying spree.

 

