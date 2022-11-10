Counterfeit seed cases decline: Study

Sifelani Tsiko-Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

The number of recorded counterfeit seed cases in the country fell slightly to 45 in 2021 from a peak of 52 in 2016, the African Seed Access Index (TASAI) Zimbabwe country study has revealed.

Dr Patience Nyakanda, a member of the research team told participants at the launch of the 2022 TASAI Zimbabwe country findings that cases of fake seed had decreased slightly owing to concerted efforts by seed companies to tighten labelling and support police operations to eradicate the peddling of seed.

TASAI is a tool that monitors indicators that are essential to seed sector development at national level.

It also helps to monitor the state of the continent’s seed sector and highlights problems that prevent seeds reaching farmers.

The findings of the initiative help to encourage public policymakers and development agencies to create and maintain enabling environments that will accelerate the development of competitive formal seed systems serving smallholder farmers in Africa.

The Zimbabwe country report 2021 indicates that counterfeit seed cases reported by private seed companies in the country stood at 41 in 2014, 52 in 2016 and 45 in 2021have reduced from 36 in 2013 to 12 in 2019.

Cases reported by the Government were 10 in both 2016 and in 2021.

“The issue of counterfeit seed is something that we need to discuss further and find meaningful strategies to end it,” said Dr Nyakanda. “There are a lot of repeat offenders and we need new and effective ways to address this.”

Most private seed companies felt strongly that the Government was unable to address the problem effectively, since impounding and destroying counterfeit seed and withdrawal of offenders’ licenses was not punitive enough.

Last month, police impounded nearly eight tonnes of fake and uncertified maize seed with an estimated street value of between US$16 000 and US$20 000 from a house in the Avondale area of Harare where it was being made in a makeshift factory.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that 13 cases involving counterfeit seed weighing 7,8 tonnes had so far been reported and are pending at the courts.

Fake and counterfeit maize seed was being sold cheaply to unsuspecting farmers through informal markets in various parts of the country

Seed manufacturer, Seed Co has partnered with the ZRP to fight the peddling of fake maize seed on the local market as farmers are making preparations for the 2022 – 2023 cropping seasons.

As farmers are in a hurry to begin sowing, some unscrupulous dealers are trying to seize the opportunity by pushing fake seeds into the local markets using green-coloured fake seed in 5kg, 10kg and 50kg packs labelled “Seed Co,” the brand of a leading seed house.

“With Seed Co maize seed, a farmer has the potential to reach 8-16 tonnes per hectare. However, a farmer using fake seed will lose about 80 percent of their harvest,” said Terrence Chimanya, Seed Co managing director.

Seed producers bemoaned that the penalties for those found guilty of flouting the Seed Act were too lenient and there was need for tougher and deterrent laws.

A person found guilty of selling counterfeit seed only pays between ZWL$650 and ZWL$1 000.

Prof Edward Mabaya, chief scientific advisor for TASAI, said that it was for Zimbabwean seed companies to raise awareness of the importance of seed sticker labels in curbing the peddling of counterfeit seed.

He said the companies should also explore the use of mobile phone technology to help farmers in the country detect poor quality and uncertified seeds.

According to a TASAI report, almost 10 percent of seeds sold in Africa and South Asia are fake.

This brings a huge cost for farmers, who can see harvests slashed, their families go hungry and bank loans remain unpaid if they are tricked.

TASAI says counterfeit seed affects the business viability of both farmers and seed companies.

“Stock theft has more stringent laws compared to counterfeit seed crimes. One count of stock theft has a seven or eight-year jail term. There is a need for more stringent laws to fight the peddling of fake seed on the Zimbabwean market,” said Dr Nyakanda.