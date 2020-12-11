Counselling sessions bear fruit for Dynamos

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS assistant coach Gift “Umbro” Muzadzi has hailed efforts by the Premiership football team’s administration to engage mental coaching experts who have helped in the psychological realignment of his players.

The players were kept in an anxious state for close to eight months as football activities were abruptly banned in the country owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had to rely on individualised programmes drawn up and forwarded via virtual means by their coaches.

So stressing was the prolonged break that some if not all players in the Premiership including those from the Glamour Boys ended up engaging in some social vices as well as some unconventional “money-games”.

When top-flight teams were given the all-clear to resume group training, some six weeks ago, most players were very much disoriented and needed intensive mental coaching.

And Dynamos, who this year have made tremendous steps towards attaining professionalism, have engaged the services of counselling specialists who have been working with the players once every week.

“I should admit that the players were out of shape when they returned to group training some six weeks ago. Of course, as coaches, we were giving them individualised training programmes via virtual platforms during the prolonged period of inactivity but the more the players take without playing competitive football, the more they lose concentration,” said Muzadzi.

“The players were not only rusty when we finally resumed group training but they were both physically and mentally unfit. You would see that we were up for so many challenges.

“But, I would like to thank the administration together with the team partners for putting together resources for the counselling services which the players are receiving on a weekly basis.

“If there is anything we needed to address before going anything, it had to be the players’ mentality. They were disoriented in every respect. They needed more mental coaching and we are glad the team management engaged specialists in that field to deal with that key aspect of the game.

“I am very happy that as we speak there are significant changes to the mental aspect of the players. They are now more focused on their game and I should say they are back to almost the same level they were at before lockdown back in March.

“They are now more focused and their awareness has improved and even physically, technically and tactically they have improved a lot.”

Even with the proposed mini-tournament looking increasingly unlikely, the Dynamos players have already adjusted to that new reality, thanks to the mental coaching they are receiving from the experts.

Muzadzi and Naison Muchekela have been holding fort in the absence of their head coach Tonderai Ndiraya who was with the Under-20 national team for the Cosafa tournament in South Africa.

Ndiraya is, however, expected to join the team in the coming days as he together with his Young Warriors, who were unsuccessful in their bid to perform decently at Cosafa, was scheduled to arrive in the country yesterday.

Dynamos will play the Warriors in a practice match next week.

After their date with the Chan-bound Warriors, Dynamos will break for the festive season and regroup early next year.

Muzadzi revealed that DeMbare will add three new players and offload as many though he refused to give names.

Dynamos signed over 10 new players early this year but all of them have not yet had any chance to don the famous blue jersey and some of them are bound to leave the Glamour Boys without representing them in any competition.

“I am not giving you any names at the moment since we are still talking to the guys but certainly we are adding at least three players to the squad and we will off-load some,” Muzadzi said.