Councils join the anti-corruption bandwagon

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

Management from 14 local authorities in Mashonaland West province are gathered in Chinhoyi for training of integrity committees that will lead the fight against corruption.

The training is being facilitated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and is expected to lead to increased vigilance against corruption in local authorities.

ZACC Commissioner Jessie Majome said the management of councils will take an oath and pledge their commitment to improving integrity in their local authorities.

“This is just the first step which seeks to reach out to the conscience of people holding public office,” said Comm Majome.

“The pledge is going to ensure that we fulfil provisions of the Constitution. It’s about you as a council official. If you value yourself, you value integrity. If you value your country, you will also do everything to ensure that you promote integrity and honesty.”

Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Itayi Mawonde who is also the chairperson of the CEO’s committee in Mashonaland West province said the training of integrity committees would help improve service delivery and also capacitate councils on preventing corruption and also promote integrity within councils.

Councils are expected to come up with integrity committees which will be endorsed by the council through a resolution.