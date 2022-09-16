Councillors congratulate President on his 80th birthday

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Councillors attending the ongoing Local Authorities Indaba have congratulated President Mnangagwa on his 80th birthday which he celebrated yesterday.

The councillors drawn from all the country’s 92 local authorities were led in song in wishing the President a happy birthday by the president of the Zimbabwe Local Government Association, Alderman David Mutasa.

The President thanked the councillors for their kind regards and jokingly asked those below 80 years to vacate the room as they were too young to take part in the meeting.