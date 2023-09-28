Councillor Gwanzura elected Marondera Rural District Council chair

Ward 14 Councillor Jeremiah Gwanzura elected chairperson of Marondera RDC sitting next to Marondera District Development Coordinator Mr Clemence Masawi.

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

Zanu PF Ward 14 Councillor Jeremiah Gwanzura has been elected chairperson of Marondera Rural District Council.

All the wards in Marondera RDC were clinched by Zanu PF.

He will be deputised by Ward 1 Cllr Forbes Chirara.

Mr Gwanzura said he is going to implement President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

“As Chairperson for Marondera RDC, I want to implement President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of transforming livelihoods of people living in rural areas which is line with his mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” Cllr Gwanzura.